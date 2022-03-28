Talented Bologna midfielder enters the Juventus radar

Juventus is always on the lookout for the best talents they can get from other Serie A clubs every time they get an opportunity.

This strategy has helped them sign some of the finest players in the Italian top flight and keeps them as the top club.

The next star on their radar now is Bologna’s Mattias Svanberg as he impresses for his present club.

The Swede is an exciting midfielder who has become one of the best players for The Greyhounds in the last few seasons.

This could be his last campaign with them because Fichajes.net reports interest in his signature from several clubs.

The report claims Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma and AC Milan all want him in Serie A, but he has interest from outside as well, with Manchester United and Tottenham in the race.

This interest mean he is likely to go to the highest bidder, but if he wants to remain in Italy, Juve will easily win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Svanberg has been one of the finest Serie A stars in recent seasons and the midfielder might just offer us a great option in the squad.

He is still just 23, so he can develop even further under the management of Max Allegri.