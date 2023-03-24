Talented Juventus youngster wants more game time

Juventus has several young players coming through the door at the club now as the black and whites look to groom as many as possible from their Next Gen side.

Mattia Soule is one man gradually earning plenty of minutes in the first team in recent months.

The Argentinian has been in fine form when he plays for the senior side and that often happens because Max Allegri seems impressed with him.

However, he seems unsatisfied with the game time he is getting in Turin now. A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Soule wants to play more often, which could change his future in the summer.

Juve is not keen to allow him to leave soon, but Soule will make a decision on his future when this season ends.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been one of the finest young players in our squad this season and continues to deliver top performances for the club since he joined the senior group from the Next Gen side.

He is clearly talented but must wait for his time, which means just working hard and being contented with the little minutes he gets now.

By next season, he might become a more important member of the squad or leave on loan to another club.