Colombian midfielder Kevin Agudelo has named Juventus as one of the clubs he wants to play for as he impresses for Spezia in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are the dream destination for most players in the Italian top flight, and Agudelo will have watched top players do well and win trophies at Juve.

He was speaking about his future recently and admitted he wants to play for the top clubs and named Juve.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I want to play in the biggest teams in Italy: Milan, Inter, Juventus, Rome and Lazio. All fight for the championship and to play the Champions League”.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and players will want to play for us. However, unless we need his services, we do not need to add him to our squad.

Agudelo has not featured in our list of targets so far, and there would be no real reason to add him to the list, even if he wants to join us.

For now, we need to work with the players we have and only consider others who are already on our shopping list.

It remains to be seen if we will add new men to our squad in the January transfer window, but they must be the right targets.