‘Talks ongoing’ – Key Juventus star hints he could push to move on

Matthijs De Ligt has admitted that he is in talks with Juventus about his future, before claiming that he will announce his decision when the ‘right moment arrives’.

The defender has been an integral part of our back line since joining from Ajax for a sizeable fee back in 2019, when he signed alongside a five-year contract, but our team has struggled for consistency in recent seasons. That may well have affected his will to continue in his role in the heart of our defence, and it could be a devastating blow should he decide to leave.

Juve will likely have to consider his wishes, given that our sell-on value will only decrease as he closes in on the end of his current in two summer’s time.

The player himself has confirmed that he is talks with the club about his future at present, and much to the dismay of Juve fans, he claims he could well announce that he needs to look beyond a stay in Turin.

Matthijs de Ligt: “There are talks ongoing between me and Juventus. Once the right moment arrives, I will decide to extend or to look further”, tells @NOS. 🇳🇱 #Juve Current deal expires in June 2024 – in case of new deal, the release clause would be lowered [current one €120m]. pic.twitter.com/y0LCfPE5b2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2022

After losing Chiellini this summer, it would be a huge blow to lose De Ligt also. The Dutch defender was always earmarked as the man for now and the future, and one we should have been looking to build around, and his departure would be painful. Merih Demiral has returned from his loan with Atalanta, but it remains to be seen whether he will get the chance to challenge Leo Bonucci and Daniele Rugani, but you would have to believe that De Ligt would have been the main focal point for us.

Can Juve afford to lose both De Ligt and Chiellini this summer? If he wants to go, is it better that he goes this summer or can we afford to allow him to leave for less in 12 months?

Patrick