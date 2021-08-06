Talks to resume tomorrow, only 2m Euros stands between Juventus, Dybala and a new contract

The future of Paulo Dybala is one of the main issues that need to be sorted out at Juventus this season.

The Argentinian is an important member of the Bianconeri squad and he is ready to take centre stage again for them in the upcoming campaign.

He struggled to stay fit enough to perform consistently last season, but the return of Massimiliano Allegri can get him back into top shape.

The attacker has 11 months left on his current deal and Juve has been unable to get him on a new one so far.

Negotiations have been via the phone and other means before now, according to Il Bianconero.

However, the attacker’s agent, Jorge Antun, is now in town for a face-to-face meeting with the club.

The report says they would meet tomorrow to find a solution to the current stalemate in negotiations.

The attacker has reportedly been offered a contract worth 10m euros per season, but the report says he wants at least 12m euros, which would put him on par with Matthijs de Ligt.

The 2m euros have stood between him and the Bianconeri so far, but they hope that they will reach a compromise in their next meeting and he would sign the new contract.