According to Tancredi Palmeri, Juventus’ transfer window has been rated as average. The Bianconeri had hoped to undergo a significant squad overhaul in this transfer window, with fans anticipating new additions. However, Max Allegri’s team faced challenges in securing their desired targets and did not make substantial investments in the window.

As a result, Juventus finds themselves largely with the same set of players from the previous season, while some of their Serie A rivals have made notable improvements to their squads. This perceived lack of significant additions and investments may have contributed to the average rating of their transfer window. Juventus will now rely on their existing squad to compete in the upcoming season.

Palmeri expected more from them. The journalist said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve market is 5.5. Almost unchanged, the financial crisis was more serious than what was reported on the outside. In terms of balance, Juventus loses Paredes and especially Di Maria, who as much as he may have disappointed, well, go and see how much contribution he made.”

Juve FC Says

Our transfer window was not as ideal as we had expected, but we must remember that we are just recovering from a tough financial period.

Fans have to be more understanding and we still have one of the strongest squads in the league now.