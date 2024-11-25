Former Juventus star Marco Tardelli has weighed in on the Bianconeri’s disappointing performance in their 0-0 draw against AC Milan, highlighting the noticeable absence of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker was ruled out of the game after picking up an injury during international duty. Though his injury is not expected to sideline him for long, his absence left Juventus without their primary goal scorer, especially after the club had already sold Moise Kean and lost Arkadiusz Milik to a long-term injury.

Tardelli pointed out the struggles Juventus faced in the final third, where they were forced to employ a false nine, with Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie both taking turns in the role. The experiment proved ineffective, with neither midfielder able to make a significant impact on the game. It was clear that without a natural striker, Juventus struggled to create or convert goal-scoring opportunities.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Tardelli commented on how Vlahovic’s absence left a substantial void in the team’s attacking play. “Juventus were missing Vlahovic and it was felt. Milik wasn’t there either, there’s a difficult situation up front at the moment. Having said that, Juventus played badly, Milan played badly, there was nothing to report in particular. We expected much more on the pitch. Juventus could have been happy with it like this, but the Rossoneri instead threw away another opportunity. Can Juve start the season with only one striker? They had two. They probably didn’t find the one the coach liked,” he said.

While Juventus missed Vlahovic’s presence in the game, the club must find ways to win without key players, as injuries are an inevitable part of football. With the season still young, the Bianconeri will need to adapt and step up in their pursuit of trophies, even when faced with such challenges.