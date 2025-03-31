Iconic Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli wanted to see Thiago Motta gone sooner after losing the plot.

The Bianconeri appointed the Italian Brazilian manager last summer after firing Max Allegri. They expected the young tactician to implement a fluid style of play while guiding the club back to its rightful place in Italian and European football.

However, he fell short on these objectives in his eight months in charge, prompting the management to pull the trigger.

Juventus turned to Igor Tudor, assigning him the task of securing Champions League football and guiding the club in the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

The Croatian enjoyed a winning debut last Saturday against Genoa, with the team showing more grit and determination while playing more direct football.

Therefore, Tardelli believes the club made the right call, although they should have wielded the axe earlier.

“Juventus did well to replace Thiago Motta with Tudor,” argued the 1982 World Cup hero during his appearance on Rai Sport via IlBianconero.

“They were actually slow to make this move. It should have been done sooner. They didn’t realise that he had lost the locker room a while ago.”

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

However, the 70-year-old believes that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is also one of the culprits in this fiasco.

“Giuntoli didn’t defend Motta, who shouldn’t take all the blame by himself,” insisted Tardelli.

While Motta’s reigns is now in the past, it remains to be seen if Tudor will manage to extend his stint beyond the current campaign. Giuntoli suggested the club will consider handing him a permanent contract if he succeeds in his mission this season.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri continue to be linked with more prolific managers for next season, including Napoli’s Antonio Conte and Atalanta’s Gian Piero Gasperini.