Target stalls on Juve offer in hope of sparking Barca interest

Angel Di Maria is on the lookout for a new club with his Paris Saint-Germain contract comes to a close, and while an offer is on the table from Juventus, he is said to prefer Barcelona.

The Argentine forward has enjoyed a huge career thus far, but isn’t ready to give up on his playing days just yet. The 34 year-old is said to be on the Old Lady’s wishlist, and has been offered a contract to join our club this summer, but he appears to be in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Reports in Spain now claim that he is in fact waiting to see if he could spark interest from Barcelona, with current winger Ousmane Dembele expected to leave the club on a free transfer also.

🙋‍♂️ El ‘Fideo’, que llegaría libre, prefiere volver a LaLiga y está a la expectativa de si Dembélé renueva o no y el club azulgrana puede acometer el fichaje de Raphinha ✍ @RogerTorellohttps://t.co/44kv1p5oeC — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) June 6, 2022

As much as I respect the career that Di Maria has had, I’m not sold on him being the right direction for the club. Allowing Dybala to go in favour of his international counterpart is a backward step, and one which I struggle to believe will be great for our wage bill either.

Does the PSG winger still retain enough ability to get excited about his signing this summer?

Patrick