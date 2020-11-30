Target’s agent denies talk of Juventus move

Kia Joorabchian has moved to reject talk that his client Philippe Coutinho is on the move in the near future, despite talk of possible moves to England or Juventus.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018, but failed to make an impact in his first 18 months with the club.

Coutinho then found himself spending the season on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he ended up winning a treble including the Champions League. In the semi-final of the competition he bagged himself a brace in conquering his parent club 8-2, which may well have played a key role in deciding his future.

New manager Ronald Koeman has moved to resurrect his career in Spain, and he has since played a key role for the Catalan club.

His agent has now been asked whether rumours are true that his client could still be headed for the exit door in the near future, but he insists that there is no talk of such at present.

“I have not heard anything and we have no plans to move from Barca,” Joorabchian confirmed in an interview with Mundo Deportivo. “We are confident that Coutinho can contribute to a successful season [at Barcelona].”

Would Coutinho be an ideal addition to our side? Would Juventus really be keen on such a move?

Patrick