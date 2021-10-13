Tchouameni remains Juve’s primary target, but an alternative option has been identified

Since August, Aurelien Tchouameni has been one of the most recurring names to appear on Juventus headlines.

The Frenchman currently ply his trade at Monaco, and has raised some eyebrows following his impressive displays for his national team at the UEFA Nations League finals.

After contributing to the triumph of Didier Deschamps’ side, the 21-year-old has caught the attention of the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

According to Tuttosport via ILBianconero, Tchouameni remains the Bianconeri’s primary target for the middle of the park.

Sporting director Fabio Cherubini and coach Max Allegri are both fans of the youngster, and they will be hoping to sell the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie in order to forge out a sum between 40 and 45 million euros to secure his services.

The report adds that Cherubini has established a great relationship with the player’s entourage. Nonetheless, the Old Lady could still be priced out in the auction.

Thus, Juventus have set their sights on an alternative option in the case where they fail to sign Tchouaneni. The source believes that Denis Zakaria will be the club’s plan B.

The Swiss international is a 24-year-old defensive midfielder who can also operate at center back. He currently plays in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach, but his contract is set to expire by the end of the season.

The former Young Boys player was mentioned last summer as an alternative for Manuel Locatelli, but next summer, he could be available as a free agent.