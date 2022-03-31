Teammate heaps praise on Juventus loanee Rovella

Andrea Masiello has praised his Genoa teammate and Juventus loanee Nicolo Rovella while tipping him to shine when he eventually joins the Bianconeri.

Juve signed him at the start of last year, but they agreed to allow him to stay on loan with The Griffin until the end of this campaign.

That decision has been a smart one because he has continued to enjoy a lot of game time and has also developed further.

He may have struggled for relevance if he moved to the Allianz Stadium immediately he signed for Juve.

Genoa defender, Masiello, has enjoyed working with the 20-year-old and said in a recent interview via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He’s a guy who will surely have a great future ahead of him. He really has a lot of room for improvement.

“He showed it last year and also this year to have that desire to arrive. He will have a lot of competitive energy on him to be able to do well and certainly that enthusiasm that will be able to make him grow slowly in Genoa. and then in the future also with the Juventus shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Juve knew Rovella was a top talent when they signed him last year and he could have joined another Serie A side if we didn’t make our move.

That decision will pay off and he looks set to become a key member of our first team in the future.

Midfield has been a problem spot for us in this campaign, but he can join and help solve some of that by the next campaign.