Teammate insists Ronaldo has never changed but Juve is his priority

Juventus defender Danilo claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has always been the same, but that his frustration of not scoring does not distract him from trying his best for the team.

The Portuguese has come under scrutiny a number of times, with some claiming his personal want for goals are more important to him than the goals of the team.

Ronaldo has 32 goals in his 38 appearances this season, including 25 in Serie A in only 28 outings, but the club has still struggled.

The 36 year-old’s future is currently up in the air also, with just one year left on his current contract, and with clubs believed to hold an interest in his signature.

Danilo insists that Cristiano has always been eager to score goals, even before his time in Turin, and that he doesn’t allow that to distract himself from putting the team first.

He told Sky(via TuttoSport): “Cristiano is like that, it’s nothing new. He was like that in Madrid, he’s always been like that here: he needs to score to be happier, he gets angry when he doesn’t score. He still has this motivation despite scoring a lot in his career. but he always wants to keep doing it. Cristiano, however, knows that the team goal has priority over his personal goals, so the day after any match he is already focused on winning the next match.”

Do fans really believe he puts himself before the team?

Patrick