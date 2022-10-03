Tearful Higuain announces retirement at the end of MLS season

On Monday, former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain announced his retirement from the sport at the end of the Major League Soccer season.

The 34-year-old started his career in Argentina with River Plate before signing for Real Madrid in 2007 at the age of 20.

The forward then embarked on a memorable adventure at Napoli in 2013, but his rapport with the southern city deteriorated when he opted to sign for Juventus in 2016.

The former Argentina international formed a deadly partnership with Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic for two seasons, but the club decided to sacrifice him following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

Higuain spent a forgettable campaign on loan between Milan and Chelsea, before rejoining Juventus for one last season under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri.

In 2020, the bomber signed for Inter Miami, and while he initially struggled to make an impact, he’s been on a spectacular form recently, scoring 10 goals in his last 11 appearances.

Gonzalo Higuaín brought to tears towards the end of his retirement announcement. pic.twitter.com/qifwMPWDER — Ian Hest (@IanHest) October 3, 2022

“After the most wonderful career I could have had, I feel that football has given me so much,” a tearful Higuain told reporters via ESPN.

“Many thanks to those who have always believed in me. The time has come to say goodbye.”

Thanks to El Pipita’s goals, David Beckham’s franchise currently sits 7th in the Eastern conference, If they manage to maintain this position, Miami will qualify for the MLS playoffs, which will prove to be Higuain’s last hurrah.