After struggling for playing time at Juventus last season, Matias Soulé completed a loan switch to Frosinone on the final days of the summer transfer session.

The 20-year-old joins the newly-promoted club on a dry loan as he hopes to impress in Serie A this season and return to Turin an improved player.

Despite his late arrival, the Argentine already managed to earn the trust of his new manager Eusebio Di Francesco.

The former Sassuolo and Roma manager thrust the youngster from the start against Udinese.

Saturday’s league encounter ended in a goalless draw, but Soulé delivered an encouraging display. He played 64 minutes as a right winger before leaving the pitch. He came extremely close to scoring but his shot struck the post.

In his post-match interview, the starlet couldn’t hold back the tears as he remembered his late grandmother who passed away recently.

“The number 18? I chose it for my grandmother. It was her number,” revealed Soulé in his interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

The young man was so overcome with emotion that he was unable to continue the interview. The source reveals that the player was very close to his late grandmother.

Soulé is one of three Juventus youngsters currently on loan at Frosinone. His close friend Enzo Barrenechea has also established himself as a regular starter, while Kaio Jorge is yet to make his debut with the Canarini.