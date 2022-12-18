Argentina defeated France to win the World Cup in Qatar after a thrilling final which ended 3-3 after extra time and had to be decided on penalties.

France made consecutive appearances at the finals and hoped to defend the title they won in Russia four years ago.

But Lionel Messi was chasing the only trophy missing from his cabinet and eventually secured victory for the South Americans after scoring twice.

Juventus’ Angel di Maria has missed most of the competition, but he started the match and was in stunning form, scoring Argentina’s second of the game.

Adrien Rabiot also returned to France’s starting XI for the game, but he could not help his country to win the competition again.

Leandro Paredes started the game on the bench, but he was subbed on and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Juve FC Says

It feels good to have two more World Cup winners in our squad, and that will fill them with confidence as we chase trophies this season.

Paredes and Di Maria only joined us this term, but they have been key men for us, and we expect them to continue their exemplary contributions from the World Cup when they return.