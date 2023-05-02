Tebas launches a fresh attack on Juventus and Super League supporters

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been openly against the European Super League being championed by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

It has been a very tough few years for UEFA, who continue to fight off the Super League invaders in their bid to remain the main governing body in Europe.

The Super League protagonists are working hard to modify their proposal and make it even more appealing to clubs who want to join them.

They also hope it will get the support of more governing bodies on the continent, but Tebas does not believe it is being created to save football like the supporters want us to believe.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The national championships would be destroyed sportily and economically. Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Eredivisie… If your national championship does not give you the opportunity to qualify to play in Europe, then your national competition becomes much less interesting.

“And that’s exactly what we’ve built for many decades: the combination of national and European competitions together is a successful model.

“But the Premier League is not fought as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus do, establishing a new European Superalloy that wipes out all national competitions”.

Juve FC Says

The Super League supporters believe it is for the benefit of all the clubs involved, but UEFA does not believe it.

The protagonists seem to be selfish, but our club supports it and we back them as we hope it brings more cash and independence to the clubs in it.