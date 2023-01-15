During the late 90’s , Paolo Montero was one of the most fearsome defenders in Serie A. The Uruguayan embodied the Bianconeri’s fighting spirit while helping the club clinch a host of trophies.

During his playing days, the former centre-back had spent nine years at Juventus (between 1996 and 2005), but last summer, he returned to Turin as the coach of the club’s Primavera squad.

However, a new member of the family has now joined the club, as the young Alfonso Montero is determined to follow his father’s footsteps.

According to la Gazzetta della Sport, Alfonso Montero will join the Juventus U16 squad guided by Claudio Rivalta.

The teenager was born in 2007, but is already showing some similarities to his father’s playing style, according to the source, including a strong character and impressive physical attributes.

The young Montero was featuring for the U19 squad for Defensor Sporting Club in Uruguay, and is already a protagonist in the national team’s U17 squad.

Juve FC say

It’s always pleasant to witness familiar names displayed on a Juventus jersey once again, but it’s also important to let the young man develop away from the pressure which accompanies his last name, as finding a path in the chaotic world of football is already stressful enough for any aspiring teenager.