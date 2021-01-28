Teenage midfielder makes a decision that Juventus will not like

Eduardo Camavinga has raised the possibility that he will remain at Rennes despite interest from Juventus and other top European teams.

The 18-year-old has developed into one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe recently.

His fine form for Rennes since he broke into their first team at 16 has made him one of the teenagers to watch out for.

Next summer will be an important one for him as his current team tries to get him on a new deal while Juventus try to sign him.

The midfielder had appeared to be heading out the exit door after this season when he changed his agents.

However, he was talking about his future recently, and he claimed that he is open to remaining at Rennes.

When asked about changing agents, he said that wasn’t because he wanted to move, but a change of representatives was normal for any football player.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “The change of agent? These are things that happen, we don’t have to focus on this. I only trust my parents. If I can renew? Yes. If I want to. Do it? Yes. Situation blocked? I don’t know, there are negotiations.

“If you want to talk about this, my father is there. We are reflecting on everything. There are negotiations, reflections, we talk. If it is done, it will be done. you see as a starter, but I’m 100% focused on the club. “