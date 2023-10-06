Kenan Yildiz has emerged as one of the most promising young talents within the ranks of Juventus over the past two seasons, and the attacking midfielder could be on the verge of a significant opportunity at the club this weekend.

Juventus is currently grappling with a significant injury crisis, with key players like Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic unavailable for their upcoming match against Torino. This fixture holds immense importance for the club, as they seek to claim early bragging rights in the Turin rivalry.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Yildiz has made a strong impression on the Juventus coaching staff, and in the absence of key attacking options, he is expected to be in the starting lineup for the crucial match against Torino.

Yildiz’s rapid progression through the youth ranks at Juventus is notable, considering he was a U19 player just last season. The club reportedly turned down interest from Benfica and Turkish clubs during the summer transfer window because they have high expectations for the young talent. This weekend’s match against Torino represents a valuable opportunity for Yildiz to showcase his potential and prove his worth to the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz has been one of our finest youth team products in several seasons and it would not be a surprise if he is a starter against Torino.

He has earned the right to play and Allegri will field him if he is the best player for a role in the game.