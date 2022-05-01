Teenager tipped to make another appearance for Juventus against Venezia

Juventus is bringing through some of their teenage stars and we could see the academy players get more minutes towards this end of the season.

The Bianconeri might end the campaign with just the Italian Cup in the bag and a top-four place, but even the UCL qualification hasn’t been secured just yet.

With a few games to go, Max Allegri can still gamble and give chances to the youngsters at the club and one of them could play the game against Venezia today.

Sky Sport Italia as reported by Football Italia says the Juve boss could surprise us and hand a start to Fabio Miretti.

The 18-year-old has been training with the club’s first team and he has had a few minutes of senior football in this campaign.

However, he could now start his first match for the Bianconeri with the report claiming he has been training to contribute to the game alongside Denis Zakaria and Adrien Rabiot.

Juve FC Says

We are currently in an injury crisis and because the transfer window is not open, Allegri has to be creative with his selection.

Miretti has done well for our Under-23 and this is a great chance for him to show that he is ready to take his opportunity.