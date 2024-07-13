The attacker has been one of the players on Juve’s radar this summer as they look to replace Federico Chiesa with a better winger.

After his fine loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho was expected to leave United following the club’s decision to stick with Erik ten Hag.

His relationship with the Dutch manager broke down last season, which forced him to move on loan to BVB.

However, in a blow to Juventus’ bid to sign him, Calciomercato reveals the manager and the winger have buried the hatchet and settled their differences.

Sancho is now back with the first team and is training regularly with the rest of the squad.

The attacker looks set to remain at the club, which is a big blow to Juve, who wanted to take advantage of the rift between him and his manager to sign him.

Joshua Zirkzee is another attacker that Juve was also looking to sign. The Dutchman has also chosen to move to United to work with ten Hag.