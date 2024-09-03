Ten Juventus players will be in action during the first international break of the season, confirms a statement released by the club’s official website.

Four Bianconeri stars will participate in the UEFA Nations League, with the new edition of the tournament kicking off this month.

Federico Gatti, Nicolo Fagioli and Andrea Cambiaso received call-ups from Italy coach Luciano Spalletti who is seeking a reaction following a horrific Euro 2024 campaign.

The Azzurri will start their Nations League campaign with an encounter against France at Le Parc des Princes on Friday before taking on Isreal in Budapest three days later.

Moreover, Kenan Yildiz will represent the senior Turkish national team in the upcoming clashes against Wales and Iceland.

Moving on to South America, a trio of Juventus players will be representing their respective nations in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers. These are Brazil captain Danilo, Argentina winger Nico Gonzalez and Colombia left-back Juan Cabal.

Finally. three Bianconeri youngsters got the nod on the U21 level after earning a promotion to Thiago Motta’s first team.

Nicolo Savona will join Italy U21, while Samuel Mbangula will represent Belgium at the same level, and the same goes for Sweden’s Jonas Rouhi. They will all be competing in the qualifiers of the U21 European Championships.

On the other hand, several Juventus stars will remain in Turin after failing to receive a call-up either for technical or physical reasons.

The list includes Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz, Francisco Conceicao, Manuel Locatelli, Dusan Vlahovic and Michele Di Gregorio.