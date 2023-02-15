Ten Juventus players who were jeered by the Allianz Stadium crowd

Last Sunday, Juventus won the clash against Fiorentina thanks to Adrien Rabiot’s solitary goal, but the real highlight of the evening was arguably Max Allegri’s altercation with a fan in the stands.

The manager then revealed that he heard some jeers directed at three players: Moise Kean, Mattia De Sciglio, and Leandro Paredes, which prompted his angry reaction.

But as Nicola Balice explains in his column for ilBianconero, this trio isn’t the first to receive boos from the home crowd at the Allianz Stadium, as at least seven other Juventus players had suffered from a similar uproar.

The journalist goes back to the time when Sebastian Giovinco left the bench under a large wave of boos following a disappointing performance. Antonio Conte tried his best to shield his player, offering a tight hug.

For his part, Hernanes had a forgettable spell in Turin, and he later admitted that the jeers were well deserved. As for Federico Bernardeschi, he said that this experience only made him stronger.

The list also includes former midfielders Sami Khedira and Stefano Sturaro, as well as active Juventus players Adrien Rabiot and Alex Sandro, with the latter apologizing to the crowd while leaving the pitch.