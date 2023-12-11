La Gazzetta dello Sport unveils ten interesting talents from the current Juventus squad outside the world of football.

Curiously, the Bianconeri squad is filled with artists who have passions for music, literature and architecture.

We begin with Mattia Perin who has been learning to play the piano since his days at Genoa. The goalkeeper also has a great passion for wine and has recently invested in his own brand.

For his part, Wojciech Szczesny doesn’t envision a future for himself in football once he hangs his gloves. Instead, the Pole wishes to become an architect.

Juventus captain Danilo is an avid reader who’s also an eloquent writer. The Brazilian even has his own column in a Brazilian newspaper where he tells anecdotes about his own experiences in football.

Although we know little about the private life of Filip Kostic, he seems to have an interest in fashion.

For his part, Weston McKennie used to play rugby before deciding to pursue a football career.

Moreover, Nicolo Fagioli enjoys playing tennis, while Adrien Rabiot is an avid skier.

Timothy Weah and Moise Kean share a passion for rap music. The latter has recently released his first single.

Finally, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia plays the piano, like Perin, and is also passionate about cinema and literature.