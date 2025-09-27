Ten-man Atalanta held Juventus to a 1-1 draw in Turin this evening, surviving a wave of late pressure from the home side. Both clubs came into the match unbeaten, and the intensity from the opening whistle reflected their determination to preserve that record.
Atalanta, who had won on their last league visit to the Allianz Stadium, showed early ambition and sought another memorable victory. Juventus, however, demonstrated the resilience that has become a hallmark of their recent performances, matching their opponents across the pitch during a tightly contested first half.
First-Half Drama
The deadlock was broken in added time at the end of the opening period, with Atalanta striking a blow just before the interval. While Juventus may have felt unfortunate to trail after an evenly balanced half, matches at this level often hinge on small details and the ability of managers to reset their teams through tactical adjustments.
The restart saw Atalanta continue to pose a threat on the counter, even as Juventus pushed forward in search of an equaliser. The Bianconeri dominated possession and territory, yet clear openings proved elusive against a disciplined defensive structure put in place by Ivan Juric.
Juventus Push Back
The turning point came midway through the second half when Juan Cabal, introduced from the bench, found the net just two minutes after his arrival. His goal provided Juventus with the lifeline they were chasing, sparking belief in the home crowd and adding further urgency to their attacks.
Atalanta’s task became even more difficult shortly afterwards when they were reduced to ten men. From that point, it was relentless Juventus pressure, wave after wave of attacks driven by their substitutes. Edon Zhegrova, in particular, played a central role in creating opportunities, yet the breakthrough never arrived.
Despite Juventus’ sustained dominance in the closing stages, Atalanta held firm. Every player contributed defensively, retreating behind the ball to protect their point. The visitors’ resilience ensured they departed Turin with their unbeaten record intact, while Juventus were left frustrated at being unable to convert their superiority into victory.
Can’t beat the weakest Atalanta in the last decade.
The trend is more like a replica of Motta’s.
Both Tudor and Motta play very complicated and slow tactics, which is too hard for this mediocre squad. How many times passing the ball to the player surrounded by several opponents today? That’s the worst choice.
Get Milinkovic and Inzaghi is the quickest and cheapest solution.
Juventus FC 2025/26
– average goalkeeper
– very weak defence
– serie B midfield
– strikers don’t know what to do
In Serie we can fight for top 4 (with luck), but no chance in UCL.