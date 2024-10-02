Juventus earned a sensational 3-2 win against RB Leipzig despite being down to ten men for the majority of the second half.
The game started in the worst possible way for Juventus, as they lost Gleison Bremer within the first six minutes due to injury and Nicolas Gonzalez was also substituted minutes later following an injury, with Francisco Conceicao replacing him.
Despite these setbacks, the Bianconeri controlled the ball in phases during the first half, but Leipzig opened the scoring through Benjamin Sesko.
The game was a thrilling contest, with Juventus being denied a penalty before halftime.
However, after the break, they responded almost immediately with a goal from the in-form Dusan Vlahovic.
Juventus had matched their hosts all night and deserved that equaliser, but their joy was short-lived as Michele Di Gregorio was harshly sent off for handling the ball outside his area.
From the resulting free-kick, Douglas Luiz conceded a penalty, and Sesko was on hand to score his second of the game.
Nevertheless, Juventus struck back almost immediately with another fine goal from Vlahovic, and the Bianconeri continued to attack their German hosts bravely despite being a man down.
Leipzig soon made changes to exploit their numerical advantage, but Juventus remained resolute in defense, fighting with everything they had.
Just when it seemed the Bianconeri would settle for a draw, a moment of magic from Conceicao gave Juventus the lead!
Leipzig, stunned, tried to find an equaliser, but Juventus, brimming with confidence, matched them in every area of the pitch. Mattia Perin was particularly superb in goal.
4 Comments
Best game Juve has played in years. Vlahovic finally stepping up. Conceicao always looks dangerous on the ball and produced magic ( i get why motta plays him as a sub – to attack tired defenders – but i think he should be playing the full 90 always). Kalulu was incredible (please buy him (he was phenomenal – a few years ago, fell off for some reason and now looks back to that level). Im massively worried about Bremer – that reaction looks like so many others when players tear their ACLs. Fagoli looked great on the ball – nearly weaved his way to a goal in the box. Koopmeiners is just having bad luck at the moment – hit the woodwork in two consecutive games, it will come together for him. This team looks so much better than last year. Under allegri down 1-2 just after a red and penality – we all know what that would have meant – A loss by 1-2 or 1-3 or a miracle 2-2 off a corner equalizer. Well done Motta et al.
Well said. Rumors that Bremer hurt his left knee too. A hard day for him as a first time captain.
Yildiz was a disappointment and it’s too much for Savona at this level, but they r growing up.
Leipzig r not parking bus as most Italian teams do and leave lots of space to the opponent.
Xavi Simons is a pretty good player and juventus should get him in case of any chance. He seems neither fast nor strong but very hard to intercept him.
Great victory despite the 10 vs 12 match.
Awesome guys, thank you for this enjoyable evening.
It’s a 200% penalty for Real Madrid and there’s no foul from Koop on the 2 on 2 counterattack before the red card.