Juventus earned a sensational 3-2 win against RB Leipzig despite being down to ten men for the majority of the second half.

The game started in the worst possible way for Juventus, as they lost Gleison Bremer within the first six minutes due to injury and Nicolas Gonzalez was also substituted minutes later following an injury, with Francisco Conceicao replacing him.

Despite these setbacks, the Bianconeri controlled the ball in phases during the first half, but Leipzig opened the scoring through Benjamin Sesko.

The game was a thrilling contest, with Juventus being denied a penalty before halftime.

However, after the break, they responded almost immediately with a goal from the in-form Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus had matched their hosts all night and deserved that equaliser, but their joy was short-lived as Michele Di Gregorio was harshly sent off for handling the ball outside his area.

From the resulting free-kick, Douglas Luiz conceded a penalty, and Sesko was on hand to score his second of the game.

Nevertheless, Juventus struck back almost immediately with another fine goal from Vlahovic, and the Bianconeri continued to attack their German hosts bravely despite being a man down.

Leipzig soon made changes to exploit their numerical advantage, but Juventus remained resolute in defense, fighting with everything they had.

Just when it seemed the Bianconeri would settle for a draw, a moment of magic from Conceicao gave Juventus the lead!

Leipzig, stunned, tried to find an equaliser, but Juventus, brimming with confidence, matched them in every area of the pitch. Mattia Perin was particularly superb in goal.