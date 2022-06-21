Kean
Ten possible Juventus sales that can help the club raise transfer funds

June 21, 2022 - 12:30 pm

While Juventus are planning on making some important signings this summer in order to enhance Max Allegri’s squad ahead of the upcoming campaign, the club will have to raise transfer funds by making a plethora of sales.

La Gazzetta dello Sport identified ten Bianconeri players who could make way this summer for the right price. The list is comprised of first team players, as well as U-23 and primavera regulars.

The first name on the list is Matteo Brunori who gained the attention of a host of Serie A and Serie B players following a highly-prolific campaign with Palermo in Serie C.

Then we have Luca Zanimacchia who helped Cremonese securing a promotion to the top tier. The new Serie A boys will try to maintain the young winger.

Surprisingly, 18-year-old Angel Chibozo is on the list, despite being one of the main stars of the primavera.

The list also includes Juventus U-23 goalkeeper Franco Israel, as well as strikers Giacomo Vrioni and Alejandro Marques, while Alessandro Di Pardo is apparently close to joining Cagliari.

Naturally, Mohamed Ihattaren is on the list following the debacle caused by his disappearance in the early stages of last season while on loan at Sampdoria.

As for the first team stars, the source believes that Moise Kean and Luca Pellegrini are on their way out of the club, while Juventus would also consider an offer for Weston McKennie in the region of 35 million euros.

