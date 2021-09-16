Tense relationship between Icardi and PSG – Will Juventus pounce on the situation?

Last summer, Mauro Icardi was one of the names who were heavily linked with a move to Juventus. The striker has been a transfer target for the club since his time at Inter.

However, Kylian Mbappé’s complicated situation between Paris and Madrid which lasted until the final hours of the summer transfer market, had probably landed a major blow for the Bianconeri’s attempts to sign the Argentine on deadline day.

And yet, the 28-year-old could still be destined to join the Old Lady, as his unhappiness at the French capital grows by the day.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, the Italian club will try to sign Icardi once again in January, pouncing on his frosty relationship with his some of his PSG teammates, including Lionel Messi.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner completed a sensational switch from Barcelona to the Ligue 1 side last summer, and his rapport with the former Inter captain had been a tense one ever since they played together in the Argentine national team.

The report also notes that the former Sampdoria man received very few passes from his teammates on Wednesday night as he came on as substitute following Mbappé’s injury during PSG’s disappointing draw against Club Bruges in their first Champions League fixture of the season.