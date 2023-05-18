Tension is brewing between Juventus fans and hardcore Sevilla counterparts

Juventus will face Sevilla in a tough Europa League semi-final second leg today after both clubs played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Sevilla thought they had won the encounter in Turin before Federico Gatti stole the win from them with a late goal.

Juve can make the final if they win in Spain and the players are working hard to return home as heroes, but their fans could be in trouble in Spain.

Football Italia reveals the Bianconeri supporters are being hunted by ultras in the city and some have reported scary moments.

The report claims a well-known Bianconeri supporter detailed how they had to hide in the home of locals to avoid getting into a fight with hardcore Sevilla supporters.

Juve FC Says

This game is one of the most important in Europe this week and it is huge for both clubs as they want the ticket to that final.

Our fans have the right to support us in Seville, but they must be careful because trouble-making fans are normal in football.

We expect Seville authorities to do their best to ensure their safety even outside the stadium for the game, as is normal in football.