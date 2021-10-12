Terror breaks out as armed robbers enter the house of former Juventus midfielder

Between 2015 and 2017, Mario Lemina was an up-and-coming young midfielder who was trying to make a name for himself at Juventus.

Despite some good performances every now and then, the Gabon international failed to cement himself a starting berth, and ended up joining Southampton in 2017.

Following his Premier League experiences with the Saints and Fulham, the 28-year-old joined Nice last summer. But unfortunately for him, his return to France was marred by a horrific incident outside of the pitch.

According to L’Equipe via la Gazzetta dello Sport, armed robbers entered Lemina’s house while he’s out on international duty with Gabon.

Three women were present inside including the player’s partner Fanny Neguesha (a former girlfriend of Mario Balotelli).

The hapless women were tied up, and it remains unclear whether or not they suffered additional physical violence.

The report also mentions that the robbers stole jewelry and clothes with a total value that can be estimated at around 300 thousand euros.

Throughout his well-travelled career, Lemina also played for Lorient and Olympique Marseille before joining the Old Lady, and he also had a brief experience in Turkey with Galatasaray.

This season, he has made seven appearances for Nice thus far but he’s yet contribute in a single goal or assist.