Tests rule out Higuain injury

Tests have ruled serious injury for Gonzalo Higuain, but he’ll continue to be monitored in the days ahead.

The Argentine pulled up in training this afternoon with reports suggesting it was a muscle strain, possibly putting him at risk for the Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan next week.

Juventus have since released a statement confirming that serious injury has been ruled out:

“Gonzalo Higuain has a muscular resentment of the posterior region of the right thigh. Tests performed at J | Medical ruled out injury. His condition will be monitored in the coming days.”

The striker is expected to be a key part of Sarri’s plans in the coming weeks as the fixture schedule could see games played every three days and a lot of rotation within the squad.