Juventus’ financial landscape has continued to attract attention, particularly due to the growing influence of Tether, which has long been the club’s second-largest shareholder. The company’s expanding involvement has led to speculation that it may seek a more prominent role in the Italian side’s ownership structure.

The Agnelli family, however, remains firmly in control of the club, maintaining majority ownership as it has for most of Juventus’ history. Despite recent challenges both on and off the pitch, the family’s financial strength and commitment to the Bianconeri suggest there are no imminent plans to relinquish control.

Tether’s Growing Interest in Juventus

In recent seasons, Tether has steadily increased its investment in Juventus, expanding its shareholding and influence within the organisation. This move has been widely interpreted as a signal of intent, with many observers believing the company may eventually seek a larger stake or even full ownership should the opportunity arise.

As the team navigates a period of transition, speculation about a potential change in ownership has persisted. However, the Agnelli family’s historic connection to the club and their continued financial stability make such a development unlikely in the short term.

Still, Tether’s expanding role cannot be overlooked. The company’s growing involvement has prompted questions about its long-term ambitions and whether it views Juventus as a strategic investment or a potential acquisition target in the future.

CEO Paolo Ardoino Addresses Ownership Speculation

These discussions reached a new level when Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, was asked directly about the company’s intentions regarding Juventus. His comments offered an honest yet measured response to the mounting speculation. As quoted by Calciomercato, Ardoino said: “The fan in me would say, ‘Of course I’d like to buy it.’ But we have no plans to do so, and we also need a seller for that.”

His remarks highlight the distinction between personal enthusiasm and corporate strategy. While Ardoino admitted to having a personal affection for the club, he made it clear that Tether has no active plans to pursue ownership at this stage.

For now, Juventus remains under the steady control of the Agnelli family, while Tether’s growing shareholding reflects a deepening partnership rather than an impending takeover. Nonetheless, with continued investment and mutual interest, the relationship between the two entities could play a significant role in shaping the club’s financial and strategic future.