Tether is buying more Juventus shares and has recently increased its stake in the club.

The Bianconeri are a publicly listed club that sells some of its shares to minority stakeholders. This model allows institutional investors and private entities to become involved with the club while the majority shareholder retains control.

The Agnelli family continues to be the dominant force behind Juventus, as they own the largest portion of shares in the organisation. Their control over the club’s strategic direction and leadership has never been in doubt, and there is no indication that this will change soon.

Tether becomes second-largest shareholder

Tether, a well-known name in the crypto-financial world, has become increasingly active in its Juventus investment strategy. After acquiring shares earlier, the company has now increased its stake to 10.12 percent of the club’s share capital. This move makes Tether the second-largest shareholder in Juventus behind the Agnelli family.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals that Tether is not just interested in holding shares passively. They are now pushing for greater involvement in club affairs and have expressed interest in gaining a seat on the Juventus board. This would allow them to take part in key decisions and help shape the future of the club from within.

Agnelli family maintains control despite Tether’s ambition

Despite Tether’s growing stake and desire for more influence, the Agnelli family is unlikely to give up control. Their long-standing ownership and majority shareholding ensure they remain in charge of critical decisions, including board appointments and long-term planning.

While Tether’s rapid accumulation of shares is noteworthy, it still faces limitations. Juventus remains one of Italy’s most traditionally governed football clubs, and the presence of a powerful family like the Agnellis ensures that outsiders, regardless of investment size, will face hurdles in acquiring control or influencing direction.

Tether’s ambitions may lead to some involvement at board level, especially if their shareholding continues to grow. However, for now, Juventus remains firmly under the control of the Agnelli family, and any significant changes in that structure seem unlikely.