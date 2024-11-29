Juventus fans are fed up with the consistently poor performances now associated with Douglas Luiz’s time on the pitch.

Since joining the Black and Whites, Luiz has been a shadow of the player he was at Aston Villa, which is unfortunate.

The Brazilian had a solid career until now, but he risks becoming one of Juve’s most notable flops in his first season at the club.

While the club is calling for patience, fans already seem frustrated, with some questioning whether Luiz is suited to their system.

Recent reports suggest the club might consider offloading him in the next transfer window, meaning he could spend just six months in Turin.

Such an outcome would be disastrous for both the player and the club’s decision-makers who brought him in, highlighting the need for more time and adjustments.

Motta’s system is complicated for most players.

Thiago Motta is one of the few new managers unafraid to experiment in their quest for innovation, but this has caused many players to struggle within his system.

The former midfielder is doing his best to deliver results, though even he would admit that his approach is more complex than most.

That said, Juventus fans do revel in the artistry of their midfield, however, not every Juve midfielder has performed to expectations, especially Luiz.

Luiz has worked under various managers in the past, meaning he needs to unlearn some habits and adapt to Motta’s unique style.

While the adjustment is taking longer than expected, Luiz appears willing to learn and deserves more time to adapt.

What is Luiz’s best position?

Another major issue for Juventus is finding the best tactical role for Luiz within the team.

Early in his career, Luiz played as a defensive midfielder in front of the backline. However, at Aston Villa, he evolved into a more advanced role, operating just behind the striker in his final season before moving to Juve.

At Juventus, Teun Koopmeiners has been the preferred choice for the role behind the striker, leaving Luiz to compete with the Dutchman—a battle he is unlikely to win.

The club envisions Luiz playing as a central midfielder behind Koopmeiners, but he will need time to adjust and develop chemistry with his teammates in this new position.

Koopmeiners has not done much better either

Interestingly, Koopmeiners has faced less criticism than Luiz, despite also struggling to perform.

The Dutchman was one of the standout players in Serie A during his time at Atalanta, but Juventus is seeing a far less effective version of him.

His struggles stem from the same issues that have hindered Luiz’s performances at the Bianconeri.

Both players need time to adapt and find their best form at the Allianz Stadium.