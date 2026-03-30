CAGLIARI, ITALY - JANUARY 17: Teun Koopmeiners of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Cagliari Calcio and Juventus FC at Stadio Sant'Elia on January 17, 2026 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

The fates of Teun Koopmeiners and Manuel Ugarte could be entangled, as the two midfielders face uncertain futures at their respective clubs.

Both players sealed big-money moves in the summer of 2024, but neither has managed to inspire. The Dutchman joined Juventus after forcing his way out of Atalanta, putting a merciful end to an agonisingly long soap opera.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan’s transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United was less complicated, with all parties happy to do business. However, the Red Devils have probably regretted spending more than €50m million on the 24-year-old, as have Juventus with Koopmeiners.

Teun Koopmeiners & Manuel Ugarte wanted Galatasaray

As reported earlier on Monday, Juventus are now considering a move for Ugarte, who could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the summer.

The former Sporting CP midfielder would effectively replace Koopmeiners, whom the Bianconeri would be glad to sell, as long as they can avoid a capital loss.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Ugarte and Koopmeiners are also on Galatasaray’s shortlist.

Both midfielders were linked with a transfer to Istanbul last January. But while a mid-season move is often too difficult to pull off, the Turkish giants are more likely to succeed in the summer.

Juventus could replace Koopmeiners with Ugarte

The pink newspaper identifies Ugarte as Galatasaray’s first option, with Koopmeiners behind him on the shortlist.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands international has impressed the Istanbul-based giants by scoring a brace against them in the first leg of the Champions League play-off round.

Moreover, the source believes that if Koopmeiners ends up sealing a move to Galatasaray, this could pave the way for Juventus to sign Ugarte as a direct replacement.

While it remains early days, this remains an interesting track to follow ahead of the summer transfer window.