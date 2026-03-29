Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners enjoyed his playing position with the Netherlands as he helped his national team beat Norway.

The Dutchmen hosted the Scandinavians in an international friendly held in Amsterdam. Andreas Schjelderup gave the visitors the lead, but the home side turned the result upside-down thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Tijjani Reijnders.

For his part, Koopmeiners provided the assist for Liverpool defender’s equaliser from a corner kick. According to FotMob, the former Atalanta star was the Man of the Match with an 8.0 rating.

Teun Koopmeiners delivered the goods in a hybrid role for the Netherlands

On paper, the versatile Juventus man played as a right winger in Ronald Koeman’s 4-2-3-1 formation, while Reijnders started as an attacking midfielder behind Donyell Malen, with Cody Gakpo on the left wing.

Nevertheless, Koopmeiners explained that he didn’t play as a genuine winger, but was instead given the license to cut to the centre of the pitch and take part in the buildup. The 27-year-old felt that this role suited his characteristics.