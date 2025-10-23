Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners believes he’s been impeded by his playing position, which is partially to blame for his underwhelming displays.

The Bianconeri spent almost nine months chasing the Dutchman before finally securing an agreement with Atalanta in August 2024.

The 27-year-old cost the Old Lady’s coffers a whopping €60 million, but he hasn’t been able to justify this figure, as he’s been looking like a mere shadow of the player who mesmerised Bergamo for three seasons.

Teun Koopmeiners opens up on his Juventus woes

Since his arrival in Turin, Koopmeiners has mostly featured as an attacking midfielder, whether in Thiago Motta’s 4-2-3-1 formation, or Igor Tudor’s current 3-4-2-1 system, which is similar to the role he excelled in at Atalanta.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands international has been deployed in a deeper role as of late, partnering either Khephren Thuram, Weston McKennie or Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

The former Atalanta star admits that he feels more at home in this particular position, while also admitting his own responsibility for his spiral decline.

“I’ve definitely been through a bit of a difficult period, and I take responsibility for that,” said Koopmeiners in his interview with Prime Video (via IlBianconero) following Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

“I’ve also discussed it with the club and the coach. In some games, I played in a position that wasn’t my style, too far forward, whereas I consider myself a midfielder.”

Koopmeiners insists he’s producing improved displays after switching to central role

The Juventus star argues that his levels have improved since shifting to the central-midfielder role.

“I like to build play, control the ball in midfield, and find the right pass. Of course, I’d also like to score, but my nature is that of a pure midfielder.

“For example, against Atalanta I played well in my position, whereas against Villarreal, I had to adapt to a forward role, and that’s not me.

“I clarified the matter with the coach, and today I returned to playing where I feel most comfortable.”

Nevertheless, the Dutchman admits that he’s still far from his peak form.

“I have to keep improving and giving more, even though I think I’ve had some good matches.

“The key is to find consistency, always maintain a positive spirit, and focus on the good of the team, because in the end, that’s what really matters.”