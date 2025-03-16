Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been operating on a whole different level on the training ground this week.

The 27-year-old was considered the cherry on top of a superb summer transfer campaign, but has degraded into the face of a disastrous season for the Bianconeri. The Dutchman has looked like a distant relative of the dynamic midfielder who took Serie A by storm during his three years in Bergamo, especially last season.

And while Thiago Motta had backed him despite his struggles, repeatedly confirming him as an automatic starter, the situation changed in recent weeks, with the former Atalanta man dropped from the lineup on back-to-back occasions against Hellas Verona and the Orobici.

But according to Tuttsport, this rest period could do wonders for Koopmeiners who has been a cut above the others in training, at least from an athletic standpoint.

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the midfielder regaining his spot in Motta’s starting eleven later on Sunday. The Bianconeri are preparing to clash heads with their hosts Fiorentina at the Artemio Franchi with so much on the line, including Motta’s Juventus career as some would have you believe.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Koopmeiners’ impressive performances on the training ground will transcend to the pitch.

The Netherlands international is expected to join Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram in midfield, with Motta considering a drastic tactical shift from his tried-and-tested 4-2-3-1 formation to a 3-5-2, potentially to mirror Raffaele Paladino’s lineup. This should set up a thrilling midfield battle with Nicolo Fagioli and company.

Koopmeiners has thus far contributed with three goals and as many assists across all competitions, but these figures pale in comparison to those registered last season with Atalanta.