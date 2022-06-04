Tevez confirms retirement and reveals future plans

After teasing retirement on previous occasions only to later prolong his playing career, Carlos Tevez has announced that he’s hanging his boots for good.

The Argentine was one of the finest strikers of his generation, and enjoyed spells at Boca Juniors, Corinthians, West Ham before winning the Champions League with Man United.

He then made a controversial switch to their crosstown rivals Man City, helping the Cityzens clinch a historic Premier League triumph in 2012.

In 2013, El Apache joined Juventus and proved to be a pillar at the club during his two-year stint. He guided the Bianconeri towards two Scudetto titles, a Coppa Italian and a Champions League final before making his return to Boca in 2015.

Tevez explains that he can no longer continue to play football after losing his number one fan, in allusion to his adopted father who passed away last year.

“I’m retired, I can confirm it. I stopped playing because I lost my biggest fan and also the stimuli,” said the former Argentina international according to Calciomercato.

“Now I’m enjoying life with my family and my business. I had many offers but there have been very important changes for my family.

“As a player I gave everything I had. I am more than serene. In 2021 I made the decision once and for all.

“I called my agent to let him know of the decision, then I called [Juan Roman] Riquelme (vice president of Boca Juniors,) and asked him to organize the press conference. Now I would like to become a coach.”