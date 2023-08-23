Carlos Tevez was on the books of Juventus between 2013 and 2015, a move that saw him deliver some top performances.

In 2015, he secured a return to Argentina, where he joined Boca Juniors and ended his time in Europe.

The striker loved going back home, but it seems his wife would rather have been in Italy instead of moving back to Argentina.

Tevez has now jokingly revealed she loved everything in Turin and almost killed him when he left Juventus.

The Argentine manager said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Arriving at Juventus was like a breath of fresh air.

“From the beginning it was incredible. Arriving at a big club and wearing Del Piero’s shirt is something really special. It was a great time for me and when I decided to go back to Argentina, Vanessa, my wife, wanted to kill me. “

Juve FC Says

Tevez was a player that fans loved and it seems his wife wanted to stay with us in Turin.

The legendary striker helped us maintain our dominance of the Italian game and fans will remember him fondly for the good times we shared together.

He has struggled to find success as a manager. If he does, could he coach Juve in the future?