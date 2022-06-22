Carlos Tevez could look to beat Juventus to the signature of Angel di Maria after he became the latest manager of Rosario Central.

Di Maria has become the subject of interest from Juve in the last few weeks after he left PSG.

The attacker is currently on holiday and thinking about his next career move.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad, and Juve is keen to beat them to his signature.

The Argentinian wants to return and play football in his homeland eventually, but he might attempt to play another campaign at a European club, and Juve hopes that is the case.

But now that Tevez is on the bench of Central, that could change, and he was asked about a move for Di Maria at his unveiling, he said as reported by TuttoJuve: “I haven’t talked to Fideo. I haven’t actually even talked to my wife about it … If I would? Who wouldn’t like it? I know what Di Maria means to this club. When the situation is calmer I will call him. We know his qualities and it would be very positive for us. “

Juve FC Says

Di Maria will have to decide if he is tired of playing in Europe or wants to continue on the continent.

If he decides to stay, Juve can sign him because we have been persistent in our efforts to add him to our squad so far.