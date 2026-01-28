Miralem Pjanic has officially announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to his career just a few months after he was linked with a possible return to Juventus. The decision comes after a period in which he had been without a club and was available as a free agent.

Juventus were understood to be exploring options to strengthen their midfield during the current window. With plans to invest more heavily in the summer, it appeared logical that they could consider signing an experienced player on a short-term basis. In that context, Pjanic was mentioned as a potential option to add depth and experience until the end of the season.

However, those rumours did not materialise into anything concrete. Juventus instead chose to focus on alternative targets in both the current transfer window and the next one. While the club is still expected to add a midfielder either now or in the summer, the priority appears to be securing someone with experience who also retains the quality needed to compete at the European level.

Juventus move on from speculation

As Juventus continue to reshape its squad, it has become clear that a return for Pjanic is no longer under consideration. The midfielder himself has now drawn a definitive line under any remaining speculation by confirming that he is stepping away from the game entirely.

Pjanic is no longer waiting for an offer from a new club and has decided to conclude a career that spanned several top leagues and clubs. His time in football was marked by technical quality, on-the-ball intelligence, and consistency at the highest level.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

An emotional farewell message

Announcing his retirement, as reported by Calciomercato, Pjanic shared a deeply personal message reflecting on his journey in the sport. He wrote, “I spent my life playing my melody. Every touch, every pass, every shot: a note. Football was my music, the pitch my piano. My dream has always been to let you hear the beauty of this game. Today, with a heart full of gratitude, I can say that this symphony has been my life. It has been an honour to share it with all of you.

“A special thanks goes to my family, who have been my primary support and my silent strength. To the coaches and my teammates, with whom I have shared dreams, sacrifices, and victories. To the coaching staff, the doctors, and everyone who has worked behind the scenes.

“To the fans, the soul of this game. Thank you all for being part of this music.”

His words mark the end of a notable career and underline the emotional connection he maintained with the sport throughout his time as a professional footballer.