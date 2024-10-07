Juventus defender Gleison Bremer reacted to the gesture of his Juventus teammates who dedicated to him the opener against Cagliari.

The 27-year-old suffered an ACL injury that could rule him out of action until the end of the season.

So when Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring from the spot, the entire team headed towards the dugout to retrieve the Brazilian’s Number 3 jersey and hold it in the air.

Bremer was moved by the gesture, saying it has given him more strength.

“Your support is my biggest strength! Thank you boys,” posted the Brazilian on his Instagram account.

Sadly, the Bianconeri couldn’t dedicate the victory to the injured defender, as Cagliari snatched a late equalizer from the spot to peg them back.