Miralem Pjanic has penned an open letter to Andrea Agnelli after the latter resigned as the president of Juventus.

Pjanic played for the Bianconeri between 2016 and 2020 and won several trophies as a part of the club’s celebrated midfield under Max Allegri.

He moved to Barcelona in a swap deal for Arthur Melo in the summer of 2020 but remains close to Juve.

The Bosnian enjoyed working at Juve under Agnelli’s presidency, who often ensured the squad had everything it needed to succeed in domestic and European competition.

His resignation comes as Juventus faces some tough legal battles around account falsification, but Pjanic insists he was a great president who ensured the club was successful every year.

The midfielder wrote on Instagram:

“A great President is close to the team when they win but especially when they lose. A great President is close to the players, and is ready to make painful decisions for the good of the team. Honored to have played for the @juventus and was blessed to have her as president. Thank you for everything Pres”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli is one of the best presidents we will get and deserves credit for his work at the club.

Winning nine consecutive league titles and over 20 trophies is not an easy task and the club’s new president will struggle to come close to some of his achievements in the next few seasons.