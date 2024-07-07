Juventus captain Danilo displayed his impeccable class in the way he responded to the insults of a Brazilian supporter.

Brazil were eliminated from the Copa America after falling short in their penalty shootouts against Uruguay in the quarter-finals.

A circulating video on X shows a Brazilian fan taking out his frustration on the defender by repeatedly shouting: “You’re horrible.”

Danilo approached the person and had a brief conversation with him, before telling him: “Thank you for your support.”

The 32-year-old has been an exemplary professional since joining Juventus in 2019, which was one of the reasons that earned him the captain’s armband.