“Thank you Gigi” – Pinsoglio bids Buffon emotional farewell

During the last two seasons, Juventus fans became accustomed to the sight of Gianluigi Buffon sitting alongside Carlo Pinsoglio on the bench, apparently discussing the details of every match.

The Bianconeri’s third goalkeeper never made an appearance during the campaign, and yet, he slowly gained the statute of urban legend amongst the supporters of the club.

Carlo is basically one of us, a Juventus fan who has the chance to support his club from the best seat in the house. In the absence of the crowds at the Allianz stadium, his booming voice would often be heard every time the team scores a goal, or whenever his teammates need some support.

Therefore, Pinsoglio is undoubtedly left heartbroken after the departure of his good friend and idol, and decided to pay tribute for him with a wonderful heartfelt message, as reported by ilBianconero.

“Becoming one of the Juventus goalkeepers , my favorite team, is a dream I had since I was just a child in the youth teams,” said the Italian shot-stopper.

“Having the chance to share this dream with the greatest goalkeeper in football history is priceless. Thank you Gigi for these wonderful years spent together, for everything you have done for me, for Juventus and for the world of sport. I wish you still find so much satisfaction as an athlete and as a man. A big hug, Carlo.” concluded Pinsoglio.