“That can be the turning point” Rabiot reacts to Juventus’ Champions League win

Adrien Rabiot says beating Chelsea could be the result that turns Juventus season around following a slow start to the campaign.

The Bianconeri saw off the Blues 1-0 in a match that is arguably their toughest in this campaign so far.

They played a perfect game and showed levels of concentration never seen before from them this season.

The Blues were favourites to get a result from the match after Thomas Tuchel made them one of the strongest sides in Europe, but Juve played them at their own game and emerged as winners, partly because of a solid defensive performance.

Rabiot said it was a brilliant display from them and insisted that their togetherness in both defensive and attacking situations helped them to earn the huge win over the Englishmen.

He then claimed it could become the turning point for them in this campaign.

He told JTV as quoted by Calciomercato: “It was a good Juventus, who defended all together and attacked well. We deserved this victory. Tonight That can be the turning point, the click for our season.”

That win puts Juventus in the driving seat at the top of their group and if they beat Zenit Saint Petersburg twice in their next two matches in the competition, they would have secured qualification to the next round.