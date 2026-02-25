Gianluigi Buffon has publicly defended Michele Di Gregorio amid growing scrutiny over his recent performances for Juventus.

During the club’s current winless run, every player who has featured has faced questions regarding their contribution to the team’s struggles. However, particular attention has focused on Di Gregorio in recent weeks, with Juventus conceding goals that many observers believe could have been prevented.

Increased Scrutiny Amid Defensive Concerns

Juventus are widely regarded as possessing a strong defensive unit, and considerable effort is made to shield their goalkeeper from danger. Despite this, the team have continued to concede goals that critics argue should have been saved. This has intensified debate over Di Gregorio’s form and reliability at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Although the Bianconeri are expected to retain him until the end of the season, there have already been suggestions that the club could seek an alternative goalkeeper in the summer transfer window. Should his performances fail to improve, it would not be surprising if Juventus opted to recruit a new first-choice option ahead of next season.

Buffon Offers Perspective

Di Gregorio still has several matches in which to demonstrate his quality and reassert himself as a dependable presence between the posts. Juventus will hope he can rediscover his best form quickly, particularly as the club aim to secure a top-four finish.

As reported by Calciomercato, Buffon, who spent two decades as a goalkeeper at the highest level, has urged patience. He said, “Last year, he was a pleasant surprise, decisive for qualifying for the Champions League. Lately, something hasn’t been going as expected, but these are phases that can happen.”

Buffon’s comments highlight the cyclical nature of form in football and suggest that temporary dips in performance should not overshadow a player’s overall contribution.