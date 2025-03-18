Serbian national team manager Dragan Stojković is understandably not happy with the way Dusan Vlahovic is currently being treated at Juventus. The striker was once the club’s main attacker and one of the first names on the team sheet for much of his time at the club before the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani this year.

Kolo Muani has been exceptional since joining, delivering impressive performances each time he has started. Juventus has been delighted with his arrival, and his strong start led to Vlahovic being relegated to the bench almost immediately. While Vlahovic is still getting some game time, it is clear that Kolo Muani is now the preferred option to start upfront under manager Thiago Motta.

Although Vlahovic may not score consistently, he had been having a good season prior to Kolo Muani’s arrival and had scored several important goals for Juventus. His contributions were crucial in the early part of the campaign, and it seems harsh that his role has diminished despite his positive impact.

As players report for international duty, the Serbian national team manager was asked about Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus. He spoke highly of the striker, expressing his belief in Vlahovic’s abilities. As quoted by Il Bianconero, Stojković said: “I have a good and high opinion of Vlahovic and his qualities. In football there comes a time when there is a negative atmosphere in the club. I will not go into details, and I will not comment on the reason why he is not playing and if, instead, he should be used more. That is their business. Every player has positive and negative moments in his career. We appreciate Dusan as one of the most important pieces of our game. He will always play with me because here he has the opportunity to show that what they are doing to him is not right.”

Vlahovic has been an important player for the Serbian national team, and Stojković’s words underline his belief that the striker should be given more opportunities. Given Kolo Muani’s recent struggles, it seems there is a strong argument for providing Vlahovic with more game time to help him regain his best form and contribute to Juventus’ success.